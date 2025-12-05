/Putin India Visit: Russian President Putin Meets Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a crucial bilateral meeting in New Delhi, focusing on strengthening the India–Russia Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership. The talks covered defence cooperation, energy security, nuclear projects, trade expansion, connectivity initiatives, digital technologies, and regional security challenges. Both leaders emphasised long-term collaboration and reviewed progress on key strategic initiatives. Major outcomes and joint announcements are expected soon. Stay tuned for real-time updates from the bilateral summit.