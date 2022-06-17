Proposal to list LeT chief Hafiz Saeed's brother-in-law Makki as a global terrorist blocked by China

Published: Jun 17, 2022, 04:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
China has blocked India & US's joint proposal to list Pakistan-based Abdul Rehman Makki as an international terrorist at the UNSC. Makki is the brother-in-law of LeT chief Hafiz Saeed.
Read in App