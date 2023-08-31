Prigozhin Jet Crash: All scenarios of death being probed, including premeditated murder

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
The Kremlin announced on Wednesday that authorities were looking into all scenarios, including deliberate murder, surrounding the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of Wagner, in a plane crash last week.

