President Ruto seeks to raise taxes in the run-up to Kenya’s 2022 polls, economic issues, particularly public debt, and joblessness, took centre stage. The Kenya kwanza team led by William Ruto suggested that Kenya had over-borrowed, a habit they pledged to stop. The proposals in the 2023 finance bill, some of which were rejected by the previous parliaments, paint a picture of a government that is keen on giving its revenue authority stronger teeth to bite while making it expensive to appeal tax demands in the event of a dispute.