Pope Francis warning on smartphone addiction, Vatican issues social media guidelines for Catholics

the Vatican City which has urged Bishops in high-profile Catholic leaders to tone down their comments on social media the vatican's communication department has issued guidelines to tame the toxicity on Twitter and other social media platforms now the appeal to all Catholics is part of a 20-page a document it's called the Pastoral reflection it emphasized that some remarks were causing divisions stirring up unnecessary arguments that harm the entire church the document also did not mince words when it came to the dangers of fake news online abuse it highlighted how people have become Commodities with their personal data being sold without their consent the Vatican condemned the rising polarization and extremism on social media labeling it as digital tribalism