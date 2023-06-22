PM Modi's US visit: What are the dishes on the state dinner menu?

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has held bilateral talks with the US President Joe Biden at the White House. This will be followed by the State banquet dinner with a menu and this is not any ordinary menu this is not something that you find in a restaurant this is the menu that has been laid out for the Indian Prime Minister during his State banquet that he will have later this evening. The White House officials are going all out for this event as well especially a curated vegetarian meal is being prepared for the Indian Prime Minister. As we speak now the festivities in fact take place on the south floor of the White House. Even the decor has been customized to amalgamate the Indian and American culture. So what are the dishes that will be on the menu for the Indian Prime Minister and what's in store at the State Dinner an expert gives you a glimpse of this.