US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived at Rashtrapati Bhavan today morning for ceremonial reception, a day after he received a grand welcome, which included a 22-km roadshow and the ‘Namaste Trump’ event at a packed Motera Stadium with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. President Ram Nath Kovind, his wife Savita Kovind and PM Narendra Modi receive US President Donald Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump at Rashtrapati Bhavan.