PM Modi state visit to the US: Yoga and its power of Unity | International Yoga Day
Indian Prime Minister is currently in the US for a state visit. He will be leading International Yoga Day celebrations at the UN headquarters in New York. Just before the US state visit by the Prime Minister, they were hectic police and hectic negotiations. The importance being given to deliverables in this event was the fact that top officials from America were here just before the Prime Minister celebrated International Yoga Day at the UN headquarters.