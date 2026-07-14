/PM Modi remembers Shri Nand Kishore Goenka's noble values

Nand Kishore Goenka, a revered social worker and the father of Essel Group Chairman Dr. Subhash Chandra, passed away on July 13, at the age of 96. Known for his profound commitment to samaj seva (service to society), gau seva (service to cows), and his lifelong association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), he leaves behind a legacy of humility and compassion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent leaders have paid heartfelt tributes to his life of service and principled living.