/PM MODI ARRIVES IN TASHKENT | Modi Begins 4-Day Central Asia Tour With Uzbekistan Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, marking the first leg of his four-day Central Asia tour. During his visit, PM Modi is expected to hold high-level talks with Uzbekistan’s leadership, with trade and investment, defence cooperation, digital connectivity, energy, education and people-to-people ties high on the agenda. The visit comes as India and Uzbekistan look to deepen their strategic partnership and expand cooperation across key sectors. Discussions are also expected to focus on strengthening connectivity and setting a roadmap for the next phase of bilateral relations. After Uzbekistan, PM Modi will travel to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of State Summit. Regional security, counterterrorism, connectivity, economic cooperation and stronger engagement with Central Asia are expected to remain key priorities for India.