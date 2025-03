Trump Strikes Yemen Houthis: US Hits Yemen Houthis with Nonstop Back-to-Back Attacks! WAR LIVETrump warns Iran to cease support for Yemen's Huthi rebels :The United States has launched "decisive and powerful military action" against Yemen's Huthi rebels, President Donald Trump declared on Saturday."We will use overwhelming lethal force until we have achieved our objective," he said in a social media post, accusing the Iran-backed movement of threatening Red Sea shipping.