Urologists find it's generally safe to urinate in the shower. However, there are certain situations in which doing so might not be a good idea. Watch to know more.
Pee Doesn't Make Your Shower A Toxic Zone: Study
Advertisment
Urologists find it's generally safe to urinate in the shower. However, there are certain situations in which doing so might not be a good idea. Watch to know more.
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.