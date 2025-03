Balochistan is witnessing a surge in insurgent attacks, putting Pakistan on edge. The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) hijacked a passenger train on March 11, killing 26 hostages. Days later, a Pakistan Army convoy was ambushed, leaving 11 soldiers dead. As security is tightened, the government insists no grand operation is needed, while opposition leaders plan protests against the administration. WION's Anas Mallick brings you a ground report!