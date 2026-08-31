/Pakistan rights body exposes ‘disproportionate force’, election irregularities in PoK

Pakistan's Human Rights Commission (HRCP) has raised serious concerns over the handling of protests and elections in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). In a fact-finding report, the rights body alleged the use of disproportionate force against protesters and called for an independent investigation into reported deaths and injuries. The commission also questioned the credibility of recent assembly elections, citing heavy security deployment, communication shutdowns, postponed voting and allegations of political interference. The report highlights growing concerns over governance, political representation and civil liberties in the region amid continuing unrest.