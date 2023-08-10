Pakistan bracing for more attacks in the lead-up to general elections?

At least 56 people were killed and nearly 200 wounded in a suicide bombing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan on the 30th of July. The Islamic State Khorasan Province or ISKP claimed responsibility for the blast that took place at an Islamist party's political rally ahead of elections due later this year. With Pakistan's parliament likely to be dissolved after completing its term on the 9th of August, and national elections due to be held in mid-November or earlier, the suicide blast has stoked fears that Pakistan could be in for a period of turmoil. Mohammed Saleh brings you this report.