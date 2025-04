Jammu-Kashmir’s Pahalgam reels after the deadliest terror attack in 30 years. Sketches of the three identified terrorists have been released as a massive manhunt intensifies. World leaders have unequivocally condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir in which at least 27 tourists have been killed and several others injured. Hours later, Pakistan and China have reacted to the attack. Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has released a statement expressing concern at the loss of tourist lives and extending condolences to the families of the deceased. Stay with us for real-time updates, official statements, ground reports, and expert analysis.