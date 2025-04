The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the banned Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the horrific terror attack that killed at least 24 and injured many on Tuesday (Apr 22) in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. Security sources told WION that banned Pakistan-based terror outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed are behind the operation. The attack is being seen as part of a wider plot orchestrated by Pakistan appears to be the latest move in a broader terror campaign ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, as per security sources. These groups, according to officials, have now shifted tactics, forming smaller assault units that are targeting civilians.