Oxygen on Mars: Paving the way to sustaining life on the planet

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 16, 2023, 10:10 PM IST
A new NASA device the size of a microwave oven is capable of plucking oxygen out of thin Martian air. The breakthrough was achieved via an instrument on NASA’s Mars Perseverance rover. The experiment produced enough oxygen for a small dog to breathe for about 10 hours.

