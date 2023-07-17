Opposition meeting in Bengaluru to be game changer, says Congress party

For the second high-profile Opposition unity meeting, at least 26 'like-minded' political groups are expected to meet on Monday in Bengaluru, Karnataka, to decide how to challenge the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party in the Lok Sabha elections of 2024. Outside the Bengaluru location of the unified opposition conference was a poster depicting opposition leaders. Outside the Bengaluru location of the unified opposition conference was a poster depicting opposition leaders.