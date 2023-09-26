Opposition figures kidnapped, tortured in Zimbabwe

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 10:25 PM IST
There are signs that Zimbabwe has slipped into another era of brutal oppression, even as newly reelected president Emmerson Mnangagwa spoke publicly of peace, love, harmony and tolerance. A number of opposition politicians and activists have been arrested and charged with various offences.

