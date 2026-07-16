/One Nation One Election: Election Commission ready to conduct simultaneous polls from 2029

The Election Commission has informed a parliamentary committee that it is prepared to conduct One Nation, One Election, provided it receives six months' advance notice. The committee chairman said the poll body believes simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections could begin from 2029 if Parliament passes the required constitutional amendments by 2028. Supporters say the reform will reduce election costs and improve governance, while critics argue it could weaken federalism and create constitutional and logistical challenges if governments complete different terms. The proposal is now under review as the parliamentary panel prepares its recommendations.