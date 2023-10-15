ODI WC: Holders England take on Bangladesh in Delhi

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 07:50 AM IST
Defending Champions England will resume their title defence against Afghanistan in the 13th match of the ICC ODI World Cup. The Three Lions bounced back with a win against Bangladesh after losing their opening match while Afghanistan are yet to get off the mark. Joe Root was largely non-committal on the status of Ben Stokes's availability but did say that the all-rounder trained well on Friday.

