What do you do if you live in a cottage in the Tuscan countryside with a rubbish phone line that means no internet signal at home? 12-year-old Giulio Giovannini has found a solution. He packs a rucksack with his school books and a tablet, grabs a small table, a stool and drags his mum out of the house to drive him to the middle of nowhere to one particular spot on a hill under a tree where he can finally get a signal.