/Nepal floods: Several Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrims killed

Nepal has issued an urgent warning after a dam upstream on the Tibetan side was reportedly breached, raising fears of another dangerous flood surge in the region. Authorities have urged security personnel, rescue workers and members of the public involved in relief operations to remain alert and immediately move to safer, higher ground. The fresh warning comes just days after a devastating glacial collapse triggered deadly flooding across parts of Nepal, causing widespread destruction and disrupting rescue and relief operations. As concerns grow over rising water levels and possible additional flooding, authorities are closely monitoring the situation along vulnerable river systems and affected communities. Rescue teams are facing difficult conditions as they continue search and relief efforts in flood-hit areas.