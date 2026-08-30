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Nepal Floods: Rescue teams begin large scale-debris clearance operation

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 16:35 IST | Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 16:35 IST
Nepal-Tibet floods have triggered widespread devastation, forcing residents to flee their homes as rescue operations continue amid severe flooding, damaged infrastructure and a rising death toll.

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