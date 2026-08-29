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Nepal Floods: Nepal seeks India's help to restore connectivity

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 29, 2026, 23:50 IST | Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 23:50 IST
Nepal is facing a devastating humanitarian crisis after catastrophic flash floods and landslides struck areas along the Nepal-Tibet border, leaving hundreds dead and thousands missing.

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