/Nepal floods: Nepal's Prime Minister Balen Shah faces biggest test amid devastating floods

Published: Sep 02, 2026, 22:05 IST | Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 22:05 IST
Nepal's devastating floods have evolved into the biggest challenge of Prime Minister Balen Shah's tenure. With the death toll surpassing 1,000 and thousands still missing, the government faces immense pressure to lead rescue, relief and reconstruction efforts. Rescue teams continue searching for missing residents and trapped hydropower workers as damaged infrastructure hampers operations. The disaster is testing both the government's crisis response and its long-term vision for recovery.