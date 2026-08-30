LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Nepal Floods: Nepal's 82-member security team struggle with rescue operations

Nepal Floods: Nepal's 82-member security team struggle with rescue operations

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 17:50 IST | Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 17:50 IST
Nepal-Tibet floods have triggered widespread devastation, forcing residents to flee their homes as rescue operations continue amid severe flooding, damaged infrastructure and a rising death toll.

Trending Topics

trending videos