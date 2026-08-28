/Nepal Floods: Massive chunk of ice collapse about 1.2km vertically

The catastrophic Nepal floods were linked to the collapse of a massive section of glacier near the Nepal–China border. Satellite analysis indicated that around 0.2 sq km of ice plunged approximately 1.2 km vertically, sending ice, rocks and sediment into the valley. The impact helped trigger a powerful debris flow and sudden flooding along the Lhende Khola and Bhotekoshi rivers. Scientists say recent snowmelt and unusually warm conditions may have contributed to the glacier’s instability. The devastating floods in Nepal have left hundreds of people missing, including a significant number of tourists from India. Many Indian nationals were travelling through the affected areas when the flash floods struck, with rescue teams continuing efforts to locate and assist those unaccounted for.