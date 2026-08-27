/Nepal Flood Crisis: China Warns Of Dangerous Barrier Lake Breach Risk | Critical 72 Hours Ahead

Nepal’s devastating flood crisis could be far from over, with Chinese authorities warning of a potentially dangerous new flood threat near the China-Nepal border. According to China’s Ministry of Water Resources, a significant barrier lake has formed near the confluence of the Chen Hola and Purapu Sangpo rivers in Nepal. Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported that the lake contains an estimated 2 million cubic metres of water and is already overflowing. Authorities warn that another 3 million cubic metres of water could enter the lake over the next three days, raising concerns about a possible breach. The coming 72 hours are therefore being closely monitored as officials assess the risk and prepare emergency response measures. Chinese authorities say they are conducting flood simulations and analyzing potential breach scenarios. A sudden breach could send a powerful surge downstream, threatening communities already severely affected by the ongoing disaster.