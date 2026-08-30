/Nepal Flood Crisis: 788 Dead, 2,500 Missing As Rescue Teams Search Debris And Tunnels

Nepal continues to face a devastating flood crisis, five days after a massive wall of mud and water tore through areas near the Nepal-China border. The reported death toll has climbed to 788, while around 2,500 people remain unaccounted for. Rescue teams are working through thick debris, destroyed settlements and swollen river valleys in an increasingly difficult search for survivors. A major focus of the operation is Nepal’s hydropower sector, where hundreds of workers are feared missing. Authorities say around 933 hydropower workers have been reported missing since the floods struck, with more than 100 workers potentially still trapped inside tunnels. Rescue teams are drilling access points, pumping air into tunnels and using cameras to search for signs of life. Heartbreaking images have also emerged from the disaster zone, including the rescue of a young girl reportedly trapped beneath rubble for days.