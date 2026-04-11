/NATO Under Pressure As Iran War Deepens Rift With US Allies

Published: Apr 11, 2026, 10:30 IST | Updated: Apr 11, 2026, 10:30 IST
Tensions are rising within the Western alliance as the Iran conflict exposes divisions between the United States and its NATO partners. NATO is facing criticism from Donald Trump, who accused allies of failing to fully support US positions during the crisis. Meanwhile, UK leadership has stressed that NATO remains vital to American interests, even as diplomatic friction grows over the handling of the Gulf and Iran-related tensions.