NASA reveals long-awaited findings of UFO report | Latest News | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 09:55 PM IST
NASA names a new director of research into UFOs, what the U.S. government calls unidentified anomalous phenomenon or UAP. The U.S. space agency's chief says an expert panel that urged more fact-finding on the matter found no evidence of an extraterrestrial origin for these objects. NASA announced that it will use artificial intelligence and machine learning to widen its search for intelligent life beyond our planet.

