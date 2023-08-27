Murky world of preachers, godmen: What are their crimes?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 27, 2023, 04:10 PM IST
Common people are easily swayed by religion. And for decades, some televangelists, godmen, and preachers have been doing this. The growing obsession with such leaders has made it easier for them to commit horrific crimes and remain untouched by the law. So who are these people?

