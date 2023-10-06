Mont Blanc shrinks by another 2 metres

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 03:05 PM IST
France's highest mountain is shrinking. Mont Blanc, the tallest mountain in the Alps has shrunk by 2.2 metres since 2021 to its lowest height in recent memory. Experts believe the decline could be down to lower precipitation during summers and climate change.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos