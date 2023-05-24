Modi-Albanese bilateral talks: Vinay Kwatra speaks on temple vandalism in Australia

Prime Minister Modi held a bilateral meeting with his Australian counterpart Albanese. Both sides built on the annual leaders’ summit held in New Delhi; and discussions at the G7 summit and quad leaders' meeting in Hiroshima. The leaders discussed trade and investment, people-to-people links, renewable energy; and defence and security cooperation. Both India and Australia are strong, vibrant, secular and multicultural democracies. Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra responds to WION's questions on the issue of temple vandalism and also of China's growing belligerence in the region.