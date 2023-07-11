Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One review: Tom Cruise fights the AI in a slick action thriller

In Tom Cruise's latest screen outing Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One, writer-director Christopher McQuarrie addresses the elephant in the room. With the world talking about how AI is slowly taking up our jobs, McQuarrie just goes a step further and makes AI, known as The Entity in the film, the main antagonist. While M:I 7 remains true to its franchise and serves a high-octane, thrilling action flick which can seem slightly impractical in reality, it also weirdly gives a reality check to the viewers of what could be in store for the world in the near future, thanks to artificial intelligence. WION's Shomini Sen's review is here.