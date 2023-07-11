Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One review: Tom Cruise fights the AI in a slick action thriller

WION Video Team  | Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 08:55 PM IST
In Tom Cruise's latest screen outing Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One, writer-director Christopher McQuarrie addresses the elephant in the room. With the world talking about how AI is slowly taking up our jobs, McQuarrie just goes a step further and makes AI, known as The Entity in the film, the main antagonist. While M:I 7 remains true to its franchise and serves a high-octane, thrilling action flick which can seem slightly impractical in reality, it also weirdly gives a reality check to the viewers of what could be in store for the world in the near future, thanks to artificial intelligence. WION's Shomini Sen's review is here.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos