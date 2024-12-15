A tragic incident off the coast of Greece has left five people dead and dozens missing after a migrant boat sank. The vessel, reportedly overcrowded, capsized in rough seas, leading to a desperate rescue operation. Authorities are working to locate the missing individuals, while survivors are being treated for injuries. The incident highlights the ongoing risks faced by migrants attempting to cross the Mediterranean, and the challenges posed by the region’s growing refugee crisis.
Migrant Boat Sinks off Greece, Leaving Five Dead and Dozens Missing
