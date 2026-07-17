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Meta expands AI safety features for teens; expands parental alerts for AI chatbot

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 17, 2026, 19:27 IST | Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 19:27 IST
Meta is going to introduce a safety feature to alert parents when their teens talk about suicide or self-harm with its chatbot, Meta AI. The California-based company announced the move on Thursday, 16 July. “We’ll now let parents using Instagram supervision tools know if their teen discusses suicide or self harm with Meta AI, and will provide expert resources to help parents approach these conversations with their teens,” reads the Meta statement.

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