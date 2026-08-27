/Meta agrees to pay $18 billion, denies allegations of pushing addictive features

Published: Aug 27, 2026, 22:20 IST | Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 22:20 IST
Meta has agreed to pay $18 billion to settle claims brought by multiple U.S. states over allegations that its social media platforms used addictive features that negatively affected young users. The company denied any wrongdoing and said the settlement does not constitute an admission of liability. The agreement marks one of the largest settlements involving a major technology company and comes amid growing scrutiny of social media's impact on mental health and online safety.