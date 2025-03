Signalling a clear intent to have cooperation with India on Semiconductors, Malaysia's Deputy Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Liew Chin Tong has said that, 'Malaysian companies can work with Indian companies, with foreign companies in India in a trilateral way". Malaysia’s semiconductor industry is mature, with major global players like Intel, Infineon, and Broadcom operating facilities there, particularly in hubs like Penang and Kulim. The country is now pushing to move up the value chain into areas like integrated circuit (IC) design and advanced packaging, as outlined in its National Semiconductor Strategy (NSS). India, meanwhile, has been aggressively pursuing its semiconductor goals, with initiatives like the $10 billion India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) aimed at attracting investment and fostering domestic manufacturing. Speaking on India ties to WION's Sidhant Sibal, he said, 'India plays an important role not only for Malaysia, but ASEAN. We need to work together in current global environment. We need to see each other as collaborators"