Mahsa Amini's lawyer Saleh Nikbakht charged with 'propaganda against system' in Iran

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 09:05 AM IST
Saleh Nirabakht lawyer of Mahasa Amini, the young Iranian woman whose death last September triggered a widespread protest movement, is being tried in an Iranian court on charges of propaganda against the Iranian State.

