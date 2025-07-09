LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 09, 2025, 12:15 IST | Updated: Jul 09, 2025, 12:15 IST
Macron urges UK-France alliance to protect global order

King Charles III hailed UK-France ties as he hosted a royal banquet at Windsor Castle in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron, who is on a state visit to the country. Watch in for more details!

