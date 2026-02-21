/Macron Tells Meloni To 'Stay In Her Own Yard': Italian PM Expresses Shock

Published: Feb 21, 2026, 15:45 IST | Updated: Feb 21, 2026, 15:45 IST
A diplomatic storm is brewing in Europe after French President Emmanuel Macron reportedly told Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to “stay in her own yard.”
The remark has sparked controversy, with Meloni expressing shock and describing the exchange as unexpected. The incident highlights growing tensions between France and Italy amid broader European policy disagreements.
As the European Union faces mounting geopolitical and economic challenges, public friction between two of its key leaders could have wider implications for regional unity.