/Macron is Allegedly Making Efforts to Keep His Influence Beyond His Term, Which Ends in 2027

Published: Feb 17, 2026, 21:45 IST | Updated: Feb 17, 2026, 21:45 IST
Recent reports and analyses suggest that French President Emmanuel Macron is taking steps to secure his political influence beyond the end of his second and final term in May 2027, particularly by attempting to insulate French institutions from potential far-right shifts. As he is constitutionally barred from running for a third consecutive term, these actions are viewed as a strategy to "lock down" key administrative and state positions with loyalists.