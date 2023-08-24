Lizzo's lawyer: Dancers 'happily' engaged with topless performers

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 01:05 PM IST
The legal drama surrounding American rapper Lizzo just got messy after being sued for sexual, racial and religious harassment. The Grammy Award winner now plans to counter-sue the backup dancers who are taking her to court. Lizzo was recently accused of sexual harassment in creating a hostile work environment for three of her backup dancers.

