Lithuanian and US forces have been conducting a relentless search operation for 48 hours now to find the four US soldiers who went missing during a tactical training exercise. The soldiers were stationed on the Lithuanian and Belarusian border for almost about 2 months. The soldiers were from the first brigade, the third brigade infantry division, and they went missing during training exercises about 15 kilometers from Belarus, near the city of Pabrade in Lithuania, late on Wednesday. Watch in for more details!