/Lebanon-US talks | Ukraine drone attack | Spain wildfire | Uganda crash | National film awards

In this bulletin: Lebanese President Joseph Aoun heads to Washington for high-level talks with Donald Trump after Lebanon-Israel discussions. Ukraine launches fresh drone attacks on western Russia as the war intensifies. Massive fire at a fireworks factory in Ahmedabad kills eight and leaves several critically injured. Uganda school bus tragedy claims 24 lives, prompting cancellation of school field trips. Tuareg separatists attack a Mali military convoy in the country's north. Wildfires continue to rage across northern Spain, burning more than 15,400 hectares. Political thriller Article 370 wins Best Feature Film at the 72nd National Film Awards. Stay tuned for the latest global developments, breaking news, geopolitics, conflict updates, and international affairs.