Kim Jong-Un vows to develop ties with China to 'new high'
This week, activities commemorating the 70th anniversary of the armistice that ended hostilities in the 1950–1953 Korean War will be held in North Korea. Government delegations from China and Russia have dispatched their representatives. The travels indicate that North Korea is expanding its outreach after years of enforced isolation and that, in the wake of rising nuclear tensions with Washington, Seoul, and Tokyo, it is eager to highlight its alliances with authoritarian neighbours.