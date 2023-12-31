videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
Kashmir: New Year celebrations held at Lal Chowk
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 31, 2023, 11:00 PM IST
For the first time in the last many decades of Jammu and Kashmir, New Year celebrations were held at Srinagar's Lal Chowk area.
trending now
Indian Navy enhances maritime surveillance efforts in Arabian Sea
Happy New Year 2024: Sydney welcomes new year 2024 with fireworks
McDonald's Malaysia: BDS movement has led to loss of profits and job cuts
New Year 2024: Australia, New Zealand welcome 2024 with fireworks, celebrations
Israel-Hamas war: Only 10% of required aid supplies entering Gaza: UN
recommended videos
Happy New Year 2024: Indians all set to welcome 2024
Afghanistan: Taliban baulk at UNSC plan for special envoy
New York to be under drone surveillance on New year's eve
Pakistan ex-PM Khan barred from election candidacy
Former Albanian PM Sali Berisha placed under house arrest
recommended videos
Happy New Year 2024: Indians all set to welcome 2024
Afghanistan: Taliban baulk at UNSC plan for special envoy
New York to be under drone surveillance on New year's eve
Pakistan ex-PM Khan barred from election candidacy